Malda: 7, including 3 students, dead in lightning strikes

Lightning claimed at least seven lives, including three school-goers, in the Malda district on Wednesday afternoon.

Several others were admitted to the hospital after being injured. The most affected block is Kaliachak II where lightning struck Bangitola High School leaving almost fifteen students injured. Sabina Yeasmin, minister of state for Irrigation, visited the Bangitola Rural Hospital to assess the situation. Four of the injured have been referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The deceased from Kaliachak II are identified as Somit Mandal, (10 years); Isha Sarkar, aged 8, Robizon Bibi aged 54 years and Nazrul Shaikh. The former two were playing in a mango orchard.

Another minor, Umme Kulsum aged 6 years died while Mohammad Imran, 28 years was injured in Kaliachak I block. Debashree Mandal, 30 years in Kaliachak III was also struck by lightning while gathering mangoes from an orchard and died. Krishno Chowdhury, 65 years, of Old Malda was also killed by lightning. During recess hours of Bangitola High School sudden thunderstorm left 15 students injured and some others had panic attacks. All the affected were taken to Bangitola Rural Hospital.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “The ex-gratia amount for the family of the deceased is Rs 2 lakh each.” There are reports of livestock being killed also.