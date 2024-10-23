Malda: 6-yr-old boy injured in crude bomb blast

Malda: A crude bomb explosion in the Dogpukur area of Ward 23 in English Bazar Municipality area left a six-year-old boy injured on Tuesday afternoon. The child, identified as Banti Kumar Mahato, mistook the explosive for a ball while playing alone on the veranda of a local clinic. He was quickly rushed to Malda Medical College for treatment.

The incident occurred near the Railway line, alarming residents and prompting a swift response from local authorities. A large police contingent from the English Bazar Police Station, along with RPF and railway officials, arrived at the scene to begin an investigation. Residents expressed their concerns over the increasing presence of illegal activities, including gambling and liquor trade, in the area. They reported that criminals have been threatening locals with bomb attacks if they protest against these illegal operations, heightening tensions within the community. BJP’s South Malda general secretary, Amlan Bhaduri, alleged that the ruling party is complicit in these activities, claiming that explosives, once stored in rural areas, are now being hidden in EBM area.

In a counterstatement, Sujit Saha, TMC councillor, called for an impartial investigation, emphasising that the railway authorities must take responsibility for safety in the area. “The RPF are not acting against the anti-social elements here and I urge for immediate action from them to ensure community safety,” said Saha.