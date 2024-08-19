Malda: 6 killed as SUV loses control, crashes into rear of truck

Malda: In a road accident on Saturday night, six youths lost their lives and one was critically injured on National Highway (NH) 34 near the Katagar area, close to Gour Malda Station under the English Bazar Police Station. The incident occurred around 9 pm when the SUV they were traveling in lost control and crashed into the rear of a truck.



The youths, all residents of the Alipur area under Kaliachak Police Station, were returning home at high speed when the accident took place. Five of them — Sakiul Shaikh, Parvez Shaikh, Naim Shaikh, Masidur Shaikh and Pavel Shaikh — died on the spot. Two others were rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) in critical condition. Tragically, one more youth, Nur Hossain, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, raising the death toll to six. The remaining youth is still under treatment at MMCH. On Sunday morning, minister of State for Irrigation and North Bengal Development department Sabina Yeasmin, along with Sujapur MLA Abdul Gani, visited MMCH to meet the bereaved families. They worked to expedite the post-mortem process to ensure the timely handover of the bodies for the last rites.

“The incident is profoundly sad and painful,” said Yeasmin.

“We are here to support the bereaved families and ensure a quick handover of the bodies after post-mortem. The government is making every effort to reduce road accidents through the ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ campaign, but the accident rate remains a significant challenge. I appeal to the younger generation through the media to avoid excessive speed and prioritise their safety.”