Malda: 6 held for mobile phone use during exam

Malda: Six persons were arrested by the police for allegedly using mobile phones inside two exam centers under the English Bazar Police Station during the ongoing Public Service Commission’s clerkship examination. The incident occurred on Sunday, the first day of the two-day examination, which is being conducted for recruitment to various clerical positions.

According to police sources, the arrested individuals have been identified as Debashish Pramanik, Bishal Mondal, Samriddha Das, Abdul Tohasin Hossain, Setabur Sheikh and Mohammad Amirul. They are residents of different parts of Malda district, including Manikchak, Habibpur, English Bazar and Mothabari.

The arrests were made at two exam centres — Jahuratala High School and Bibhuti Bhushan High School — where the candidates were caught violating exam protocols by using mobile phones, a strict offense during the examination. The police have stated that the arrested individuals will face legal action under relevant sections for cheating and violating examination rules. Further investigations are on.