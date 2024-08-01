Malda: 5 diagnostic centres in Kaliachak sealed over irregularities

Malda: Acting on a tip-off the Malda district administration has conditionally closed 5 diagnostic centers in Bedrabad under Baishnabnagar police station. The district surveillance team raided these facilities on Tuesday and found several irregularities in



their operation.

The institutions have been called for a hearing before the district administration on August 7. During the raid the team found the absence of Clinical Establishment (CE), Fire and Pollution Control Board (PCB) licenses. The centres did not have Pathologists or any diploma holder of medical laboratory technology (DMLT). Further, they did not comply with the standards of CE and Medical Council of India (MCI) specially relating to hygiene. One of the institutions was functioning even after it’s license was cancelled by the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH,) a few months ago. The surveillance team filed reports and the closure of these institutions was decided upon.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “Our district surveillance team conducted raids in the whole district and is working successfully to maintain standards set by the Clinical Establishment Act in the private medical facilities. We will take action against these 5 diagnostic centres as per the law.”