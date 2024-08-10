Malda: 5 bogies of goods train derail near Kumedpur Station

Malda: Five bogies of a goods train carrying petrol were derailed near Kumedpur Station in Harishchandrapur on Friday at around 10.45 am. The incident on one hand has created fear among the people over a series of Rail accidents and on the other, resulted into the cancellation, rescheduling, diversion of at least 16 trains, including Vande Bharat from New Jalpaiguri Station, on Friday thereby causing a huge discomfort to the passengers.



On June 17, the rear-end collision between Kanchenjunga Express train and a freight train claimed 10 lives and left 40 injured in Rangapani. Again on July 31, another train carrying fuel (petrol and diesel) derailed within 1 km away from the previous accident site in Rangapani.

The goods train carrying fuel derailed near Khuriyal and Kumedpur of Katihar Railway Division. As many as five tankers were derailed in this incident. The Railway administration immediately received the information about the incident and rescue teams and senior officials reached the spot to investigate the incident. The health of the tracks and the involvement of any foul play are also being looked into by the Railways.

The goods train was going from Siliguri to Katihar and when it reached gate number 82, the middle 5 tankers derailed. Oil is filled in these tankers but there was no major accident or loss of any life or property. After this accident, the train movement on the Katihar-Azamnagar

Railway section was completely disrupted.

On the other hand, it is expected to take several hours to get the tanker of the train back on track. As soon as the news of the derailment of the goods train was received, the nearby villagers rushed to the spot. Trains coming on this route were diverted to other routes or halted at other

stations after derailment

of train tankers.

Meanwhile, 15463 Balurghat-Siliguri Express and 15709 Malda Town-New Jalpaiguri Express on August 9 were cancelled by the Railways owing to the situation.

New Jalpaiguri bound Vande Bharat Express controlled at Samsi, Sabroom-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express controlled at Sudhani, Haldibari-Kolkata

Tri weekly express controlled at Kishanganj and Kamakhya-Puri Express controlled at

Aluabari Road were diverted via Katihar.

05728/05729 Radhikapur-Katihar-Radhikapur Passenger Special will run via Dandkhora and 15484 Delhi-Alipurduar Express will run via Katihar-Mukuria.

15710 New Jalpaiguri-Malda Town Express, 15464 Siliguri-Balurghat Express, 07520 Siliguri-Malda Court Express Special and 07519 Malda Court-Siliguri Special have been short terminated.

Moreover, 13173 Sealdah-Sabroom Kanchanjunga Express, 03105 Sealdah- Jagi Road Special and 13053 Howrah-Radhikapur Kulik Express will be controlled at Malda Town till further advise as per the press release issued by Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Frontier Railway.