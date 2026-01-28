Malda: 5 B’deshi infiltrators among 6 nabbed by BSF

Malda: The Border Security Force (BSF) has once again foiled an illegal infiltration attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Malda district. Five Bangladeshi nationals, along with one Indian citizen accused of facilitating the infiltration, were apprehended by BSF personnel in the Pannapur BOP area under Baidypur region of Habibpur olice Station.

According to sources, the incident took place on Monday morning in a stretch of the international border that is unfenced. Taking advantage of the open terrain, five Bangladeshi youths were allegedly attempting to cross the border illegally with the help of an Indian national. However, the movement caught the attention of jawans of the BSF’s 88th Battalion during routine border patrol.

The BSF personnel immediately intercepted and detained all six individuals. The arrested Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Mohammad Kousar, Mohammad Rajab Ali, Mohammad Alameen Nabi, Mohammad Rabiul Alam, and Roki Sheikh.

The Indian national, identified as Ripon Biswas, is a resident of Pannapur area under Habibpur block. The accused were handed over to Habibpur Police Station and produced before the Malda District Court on Tuesday, with further investigation continuing.