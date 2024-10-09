Malda: 400-year-old Durga Puja performed with brass utensils

Malda: The annual Durga Puja at the Sen family home in the Bachamari area of Old Malda is steeped in legend and tradition, captivating devotees and visitors alike. This year, as the festivities unfold, the centerpiece remains the brass utensils, believed to be a divine gift to the family by Goddess Durga herself. The origins of this unique tradition date back nearly 400 years.



According to local lore, Sharatchandra Bhattacharya, the zamindar of English Bazar and his relative Ashwini Bhattacharya, who served as priests, came across a mysterious woman while bathing in the river one autumn morning. Accompanied by her four children and a collection of brass utensils, she revealed her intent to visit the Sen household. When the priests later returned home to inquire about her visit, no one could provide an explanation. Shortly thereafter, they discovered the same brass utensils — plates, glasses and containers — floating in the river, a sight the family interpreted as a sign from the Goddess. This miraculous event marked the beginning of the Sen family’s Durga Puja, which originally involved the worship of pots and vessels before transitioning to the idol worship practiced today. The brass utensils, still preserved at the Sen household, are a tangible connection to this rich heritage, embodying the faith and devotion of generations.

Shubendu Dasgupta, current member of the Sen family, emphasises the significance of maintaining the ancient rituals despite the changing times. “While the Puja is traditionally linked to our family, it has been conducted by the Dasgupta family through a woman for the past 200 years, ensuring continuity of tradition,” he said. The family remains committed to the original customs, including the ritual sacrifices performed on the seventh and eighth days of the festival.

During the Durga Puja, devotees flock to the Sen family home, drawn by stories of the miraculous utensils and the fulfillment of wishes through offerings made with devotion. Many believe that if they present water and sweets to the goddess, their desires will be granted. As the community gathers to celebrate, the brass utensils serve as a reminder of the enduring faith that binds them, enriching the cultural tapestry of Old Malda and ensuring that the legacy of the Sen family’s Durga Puja continues for generations to come.