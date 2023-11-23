Malda: 4 youths pose as cops, rob gold ornaments from woman

Malda: Four miscreants stole gold ornaments from a woman posing as Malda Police at around 9 am on Thursday in Kuttitola area under the English Bazar Police Station. The police have started an investigation.



The woman, Gayatri Sarkar, aged 67 years, resides in Maheshmati area in English Bazar.

On Thursday, she hired a toto from Kalitala area to go to her house when two youths came on a motorbike and posing as police officials asked her to take off the gold ornaments from her hands and neck for safety.

Another two youths joined the duo — also posing as police officials — and made the woman remove her gold ornaments worth almost Rs 2 lakh. Then the ornaments were wrapped in paper and handed over to the lady. The youths left the place and after a short while, the woman discovered fake jewellery in the wrapped paper. The police and the family members of the woman reached the spot.

Dwaipayan Sarkar, son of the victim, said: “It’s very shocking that in a busy street and that too in broad daylight, such a crime has happened in English Bazar Municipality area. Such snatching has happened earlier in the town. The police must catch this gang robbing people by posing as police.”

The police collected the CCTV footage and marked the involvement of 4 people in the robbery. The statements of the victim and the toto driver have also been recorded.