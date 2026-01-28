Malda: 4 youths assaulted for refusing to chant religious slogan

MALDA: Tension gripped the Harishchandrapur area of Malda after four youths from the minority community were allegedly stopped on the road, asked to chant the religious slogan “Jai Shri Ram” and assaulted when they refused. The incident, reported from the Gargari area under Harishchandrapur Police Station limits, has sparked a political exchange between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.



According to the complaint, Masedur Rahman, Ibrahim Ali, Shahid Anwar and Mujahidul Islam, all residents of Dakshin Talsur village under the Harishchandrapur II block, were returning home late at night in a four-wheeler when their vehicle was intercepted on the road. The assailants allegedly asked them to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and, when they refused, reportedly shattered the car’s windows and assaulted them, leaving the youths injured.

The victims have accused eight locals, including Chandan Mahali, Sagar Mahali and Mithun Rajak, of leading the attack. Following the incident, the accused reportedly gone absconding. A formal complaint was lodged at Harishchandrapur Police Station on Tuesday, after which police began an investigation. However, the families of the accused have denied all allegations. They claimed that some outsiders had entered the village during a religious programme and provoked local youths by hurling abuses, leading to a scuffle.

Malda Superintendent of Police Avijit Banerjee said: “We have received a complaint and an investigation has been initiated. Necessary legal steps will be taken based on the findings.”

The incident has sparked a political row. TMC district spokesperson Shubhamay Basu alleged: “The BJP is trying to create unrest across the state, and such incidents are being engineered with that motive.”

Countering the claim, BJP district spokesperson Amlan Bhaduri said: “The incident has raised serious questions. The area is minority-dominated, and such an incident is unexpected. A fair and impartial police investigation is necessary.”

Residents have demanded the immediate arrest of the accused to restore peace in the area.