Malda: 4 held in Ratua bomb blast

Malda: A bomb blast in Haldibari village, under Chandmani II Gram Panchayat (GP) under Ratua Police Station, has led to the arrest of TMC booth president Mohammad Kasim and three other party workers.

The police took them into custody from the residence of Abdul Towab, upa pradhan of Chandmani II GP. This development has triggered a major political controversy in the district.

The explosion, which occurred on Thursday afternoon, left two minors critically injured — 13-year-old Samir Akhtar and 9-year-old Md. Imtiaz. Both were rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital for urgent medical treatment. According to local sources, the children were cutting grass in a cornfield, about 500 metres from their home when a sudden explosion shook the area. Villagers rushed to the site and found them severely injured. Authorities quickly launched an investigation into the presence of explosives.

Following the blast, the arrest of the TMC booth president and three party workers has intensified political tensions. A heavy police force has been deployed and searches are ongoing. TMC spokesperson Ashish Kundu assured a fair probe, while BJP leader Amlan Bhaduri accused the administration of failing to maintain law and order. Residents remain fearful about explosives in their locality.