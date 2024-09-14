Malda: 3 plastic waste management units inaugurated

MALDA: Three new Plastic Waste Management (PWM) units were inaugurated in Chanchal I, Kaliachak I, and English Bazar blocks on Friday. These units are expected to enhance waste management efficiency in the region.



The inauguration marks the beginning of the operational phase for these units, each equipped with e-carts for waste collection. The Kaliachak I PWM unit, valued at Rs 20.70 lakh; the Chanchal I unit at Rs 16 lakh, and the English Bazar unit, also at Rs 16 lakh, have been funded through various sources including Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G) and the 15th Finance Commission.

The tagged blocks include Manikchak and Ratua II with English Bazar, Kaliachak II with Kaliachak I, and Chanchal II and Ratua I with Chanchal I. Each unit will oversee multiple Gram Panchayats (GPs) equipped with a total of 137 e-carts.Additional PWM units are under development, with Kaliachak III and Bamangola units expected to complete by September 30, 2024. The Gazole and Harischandrapur II units are progressing, with the former at the field level and the latter at the tender stage. Tajmul Hossain, minister of state for Textiles, said: “With this we are taking a big leap towards a plastic controlled environment, very much beneficiary for the natural environment conservancy.”