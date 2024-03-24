Malda: 3 killed as tanker rams into car

Malda: In a tragic road accident on Saturday night on the bypass road in Jadupur I Gram Panchayat under English Bazar Police Station, 3 persons died on the spot and one got injured after a petroleum tanker hit a car from behind, thereby crushing it.



The driver of the tanker fled from the spot. The local residents rushed the injured to Malda Medical College and Hospital. The police reached the spot and seized the truck.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Mondal (36) of Sagardighi area under English Bazar Police Station, Liakat Sheikh (55) and Ekram Sheikh (34) of Mothabari. Sabina Yeasmin, minister of State for North Bengal Development department, went to Malda Medical College and Hospital to express condolences.

The passengers were going towards Old Malda when their car was hit from behind due to which it skidded and overturned. The attending doctors of MMCH declared the three passengers brought dead.

Yeasmin said: “The incident is very sad. I have spoken to the family of the deceased and I am by the side of the bereaved families.”

The police have started an investigation and search is on for the accused driver.