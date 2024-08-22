Malda: 3 injured in wild boar attack

Malda: At least 3 persons were injured from attacks by wild boars on Tuesday evening in the Bhutni area of Malda district. The wounded were taken to Manikchak Rural Hospital for treatment. Panic spread among the people in the Aladia area of Manikchak Block over the incident. Three boars have been found dead. The block administration has already informed the Forest department about this.

The injured are Sanjay Mondal (42), Ram Mondal (44) and Santu Mondal (32). Santu Mandal said: “We were walking on the embankment road when suddenly a herd of 7 to 8 boars attacked and injured us. We are afraid as many of these wild animals have moved up to the highlands owing to the floods.”

A large area of Aladiya has been inundated by the Ganga River so many of the residents are currently living on the Aladiya embankments. Three boars died on the spot following alleged retaliation from the people resi ing in the area.

Anup Chakraborty, BDO Manikchak, said: “We have informed the Forest department and they will take further steps. The three injured in the attack have been kept under watch.”