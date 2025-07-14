Malda: 3 held with heroin worth about Rs 3 crore

Malda: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) of Bengal arrested three individuals and seized heroin worth approximately Rs 3 crore. The raid, based on secret inputs, was conducted on the Farakka-bound flank of NH-12 near PTS More under Baishnabnagar Police Station.

The arrested have been identified as Abdul Mabud (23), Mamun Ansari (27), both from Mothabari and Md Yasin Sheikh (28) from Kaliachak. STF officials seized 3.1 kg of heroin being trafficked from Dimapur to Malda for sale in the grey market.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at STF Siliguri unit. The accused have been taken into police remand. Further investigation is underway, according to the press release issued by STF.