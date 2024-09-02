Malda: 3 GPs inundated for past 3 weeks due to swelling Ganga

Malda: Three Gram Panchayats (GP) of Bhutni in Manikchak Block have remained inundated following a breach in the embankment and heavy erosion due to a swelling Ganga River flowing at 24.93 meters, 0.24 meters above ‘danger level.’ 21-year-old Chotu Choudhury, a boatman, was electrocuted from a 11K Volt line near Shankartola of Mathurapur on Saturday evening. After an hour’s search by the NDRF team, the body of the deceased was recovered. Two others have been reported to have been bitten by snakes but were saved through timely medical intervention.



Sabina Yeasmin, minister of state for Irrigation and North Bengal Development department took stock of the situation. A meeting was held on the severe flood situation in the presence of administrative officials in Manikchak Block on Sunday. Sabina Yasmin criticised both the Central government and the district’s elected BJP MP for their lack of action.

Yeasmin said: “Despite state efforts, including Rs 40 crore spent on flood prevention and an additional Rs 7 crore to be allotted by the state, the Central government is neglecting the crisis and no substantial measure has been taken to assist the affected people.

Khagen Murmu, BJP MP, has failed to contribute to the flood relief efforts. A project is being prepared for saving Manikchak and Ratua from being inundated permanently.”

Malda District Magistrate, Nitin Singhania stated that in Uttar Chandipur Gram Panchayat, electricity was cut off by WBSEDCL as the 11 KV line was under water since the past 10 days. More than 30 generators have been given by the PWD to overcome the problem. As many as 15 relief camps are being run with 8,000 people being provided cooked food by the district administration.

Dry food is being provided to around 25,000 people and 30,000 tarpaulins have been distributed so far.

Over 200 tubewells and 250 toilets have been constructed by PHE; drinking water has been supplied through

246 tankers.

As many as 36 health camps for the affected along with 25 animal health camps have been held; 52 boats have been pressed into service for rescue and relief operations However, a ray of hope is that the water levels of Ganga and Fulahar are gradually receding as per the data of the

Irrigation department.