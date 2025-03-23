Malda: 3 friends killed as bike hit by speeding truck

Malda: Three youths who were close friends lost their lives after their bike was hit by a speeding truck.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning on National Highway 34 near the 18 Mile area under Baishnabnagar Police Station in Malda.

According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Sabir Alam (22), Sadikatul Islam (24) and Ramzan Sheikh (22). They were residents of Meherapur Natun Para under Mothabari Police Station.

Among them, Sabir was a migrant labourer working in another state, while the other two had recently appeared for their Higher Secondary examinations.

Sources reveal that Sabir had returned home for Eid and had arrived at Farakka Railway Station early in the morning. His two friends had gone to pick him up on a motorcycle. On their way back home, all three rode on a single bike.

Unfortunately, before they could reach their destination, a speeding truck hit them on NH-34, killing them on the spot. Upon receiving the news, the police rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies, which were later sent for post-mortem. The police also seized the truck but the driver managed to flee.