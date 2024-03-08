Malda: 25 employees felicitated for outstanding performance

Malda: In a first, perhaps among the 128 civic bodies of the state of Bengal, the English Bazar Municipality (EBM) felicitated its 25 employees on the basis of their outstanding performance in serving the people. Moreover, the civic body also aims to give recognition of the good works of its casual staff in future. EBM also marked under performers among the employees and cautioned them about this.



In a programme on Thursday evening, in presence of the councillors and other employees of the civic body, these 25 employees of various departments were felicitated with a memento, a letter of appreciation, a scarf and a box of sweets. The recognised workers of EBM are overjoyed with the initiative of the municipality.

Narugopal Seth, head of the general section, said: “We never thought that we would be felicitated and praised before everyone for our performance. The words of appreciation from the chairman about my satisfactory services for the EBM has really driven me to serve even better from now. We thank Mr Choudhury for all this.”

The EBM, established far back in 1868, has a strength of over 1,500 employees, including the casuals now. It has 29 wards under it with a population density of over 15,000 per square kilometre. In 2022, Trinamool Congress with a sweeping victory won 25 wards among the 29 leaving 3 for BJP and 1 for Independent candidate. Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, former state minister, was selected as the chairman of the civic body who had also taken this charge thrice before. This innovative idea of rewarding good performance and cautioning the bad is also a brainchild of Choudhury following the corporate culture.

Choudhury said: “This initiative is an unique attempt among all the civic bodies of the state to boost work culture among the employees following the corporate world. I hope the staff of EBM will now have a drive to be among top performers to bag the recognition next year. We talked to various people and judged the performance of the workers on the basis of providing services to the residents of EBM.”