Malda: 2,400 bottles of phensedyl seized

Malda: In an operation against drug trafficking, Kaliachak Police seized 2,400 bottles of banned cough syrup along with a Scorpio vehicle and arrested one on November 2 and 3 during routine naka checkings.

The first seizure of 1,800 bottles occurred on the Balidanga to Mozampur road, under the jurisdiction of Kaliachak Police Station. Preliminary investigations revealed that the absconding driver and others involved were attempting to smuggle the syrup across the border into Bangladesh. A case has been registered under Kaliachak PS Case No. 1767/24, invoking various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On November 3, acting on reliable information, police arrested one suspect, Md. Samim Momin, from Nandahari fields.

Momin, a resident of Purba Chandpur, was found in possession of 600 bottles of the banned cough syrup. During interrogation, he confessed to procuring the drugs from Jharkhand and planning to smuggle them into Bangladesh for profit. This led to the filing of Kaliachak PS Case No. 1770/24, also under the NDPS Act.

The arrested individual and the seized materials were presented before the court with a plea for remand and inventory.

“We are keeping constant vigil in order to curb drug trafficking in the region and also to dismantle smuggling networks operating along the India-Bangladesh border,” stated a police officer.