Malda: 2 killed, several injured in violent clashes & shootout

Malda: A series of violent clashes and shootout rocked different areas of Malda district on March 15, leaving two people dead and several injured. The police have detained multiple suspects and are continuing investigations.

A long-standing land dispute between Kamal Mandal and his relative Fekan Mandal escalated into violence in Bhutni. The altercation began when a goat entered Kamal Mandal’s land, triggering a heated argument. Fekan Mandal and his associates allegedly attacked Kamal Mandal with a hansua (a sharp sickle), severely injuring him, his wife and his son. Locals rushed them to Bhutni Hospital, where Kamal Mandal succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, Fekan Mandal’s son also sustained injuries in the clash and was referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The police have detained the principal accused along with two other suspects. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent further violence. Kamal Mandal was reportedly employed at the local panchayat as the secretary. His death has further intensified tensions in the area. Investigations are underway.

Later in the evening, another violent clash erupted in Charianatapur under Kaliachak Police Station. A dispute between two related families, fueled by long-standing enmity, turned deadly when a verbal altercation escalated into a physical assault. According to reports, Manoj Ghosh and his associates passed remarks at Bikash Ghosh, leading to an argument. Soon, supporters from both sides joined in, resulting in a violent brawl. Four people sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Malda Medical College, where Bikash Ghosh later succumbed.

The police have detained five accused in connection with the case. A police picket has been deployed in the area to maintain order. A separate incident between 9:30 and 10:00 pm in Sadarghat, Ward 13 under English Bazar Police Station on Saturday in which a dispute over private cricket betting and money lending led to a shootout. Uttam Mandal, alias Bolla, allegedly aimed a firearm at Tanuj Roy but mistakenly shot Biplab Ghosh, a bystander, in the left hand. Ghosh was rushed to Malda Medical College with a fracture. Investigations revealed that Uttam Mandal, along with his accomplice Subha Das, had an ongoing dispute with Tanuj Roy and his associates. Both groups were reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time. Following a physical altercation, Mandal left the scene but returned armed and opened fire. The police have detained Subha Das and recovered a loaded 7mm pistol with two rounds of ammunition. However, Uttam Mandal remains at large and raids are ongoing to apprehend him. CCTV footage from the crime scene has been collected and police interrogation of the detained suspect is underway.

Sabitri Mitra, MLA of Manikchak constituency which includes Bhutni and a resident of Sadarghat, said: “The police are investigating the cases but such a huge supply of guns to the miscreants must be restricted immediately. The police should be more vigilant and their intelligence wing must be activated strongly to stop illegal weapon supply. “

Authorities are on high alert across Malda to prevent further escalation of violence.