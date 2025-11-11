Malda: 2 killed in head-on collision between truck & dumper

Malda: In a tragic road accident early Monday morning, two people were killed when a goods-laden mini truck and a dumper collided head-on on National Highway 12 near Chhoto Sujapur Bypass in Old Malda.

According to local sources, the mini truck was travelling from Farakka towards Raiganj, while the dumper was heading in the opposite direction. The collision occurred when the dumper, allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road, rammed into the smaller truck with tremendous force.

The impact was so severe that the driver and the helper of the mini truck died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Sultan Mondal (25) and Abbas (26), both residents of Gopalnagar in North 24-Parganas district.

Following the accident, the driver of the dumper fled the scene. Police from Kaliachak Police Station, along with a

rescue team from the nearby toll plaza, rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. The mangled vehicles were later towed away from the highway to clear traffic.

The bodies have been sent to Malda Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination and police have launched a search to trace the absconding dumper driver.