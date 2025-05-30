Malda: 2 kids drown in pond while playing

Malda: A tragic incident occurred in the village of Doash under the Deotala Gram Panchayat, where two young children lost their lives after drowning in a pond on Wednesday morning. Incidentally, on Monday two toddlers had also drowned in separate places in Habibpur.

According to local sources, around 11:00 am, a group of children were playing near a pond located close to their home. One of the children, Bindu Mudi (5), accidentally slipped and fell into the water. Seeing her in distress, her younger brother, Abhi Mudi (4), jumped in to save her. Unfortunately, both children drowned in the attempt.

Local villagers, alerted by the cries of nearby children, rushed to the scene and pulled the two unconscious children out of the water. They were immediately taken for medical attention in Gazole State General Hospital, but despite prolonged efforts, the doctors were unable to revive them.

Both children were from the same family, the children of Rabi Mudi, a civic volunteer in Gazole police station. The entire village is in shock and mourning following this heart-wrenching incident. “Both these unfortunate events highlight the urgent need for safety measures around open water bodies in rural areas to prevent such incidents in the future,” stated Bibhishan Mandal, a local.