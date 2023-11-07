Malda: 2-day handicraft exhibition inaugurated

Malda: A two-day exhibition-cum-competition of handicrafts made by local artists of Malda was inaugurated on Tuesday at the District Industrial Center (DIC) premises. Almost a hundred artists of Malda have taken part in the event with their creations made out of bamboo, cane, weaving, stone dust and ornaments.



The exhibits that will compete at the state-level competition will be held in Kolkata shortly. The programme will conclude on November 8 and winners in four categories will be declared. DIC under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textile Ministry has been organising the event from 1995 every year. Various artists from Malda have been awarded multiple times. Manju Sharma, a retired teacher and judge of the competition, said: “There are 4 categories. Items made from bamboo or cane, thermocol, miscellaneous and weaving will be considered for sending to the state-level. If one of them is chosen at that level, he or she’ll be further sent to the national level. Last year, Bipodbhanjan Saha of BS Road in English Bazar bagged a national award.”Manabendra Mandal, General Manager of DIC, said: “We have quality artists in Malda. For the upliftment of their trade, Bhabisyat Credit Cards are being issued under their names. The winners of the competition will be sent to Kolkata for state level competition.”