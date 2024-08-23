Malda: 15-member standing committee reviews dept works

Malda: A 15-member Standing Committee of the state Assembly for Food and Food Supply department reached Malda for a two-day visit to review the proper functioning of the department. The delegation team is headed by Pundarikakhho Saha, Chairman of the Standing Committee. Review meetings were held on Friday and Saturday.



At Friday’s meeting, Malda’s special initiative urged the differently-abled people to enroll under the Manabik scheme for selling paddy under the government’s procurement scheme. Further, the data regarding paddy procurement has also been updated. In this concluding season of Kharif, Malda procured almost 2,65,000 metric tons of paddy which is 78 per cent of a mammoth target of 3,36,000 metric tons. Manik Sarkar, district controller of Food and Food Supply department stated: “Almost 60 persons enrolled under Manabik pension scheme have sold their paddy to the government. Here the more important role is to bring these people under another government scheme.”

Pundarikakhho Saha, Chairman of the Standing Committee, said: “We reviewed many things on Friday and will have more insights on Saturday. So far, the situation is very satisfying with Malda.”