Malbazar Municipality files plaint against staffer post CBI inquiry

Jalpaiguri: In response to a notice from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Malbazar Municipality has filed a formal complaint with the local police station against one Prasanjit Dutta, an employee in charge of the municipality’s Birth and Death Certificate department. The complaint, lodged on Tuesday, follows an investigation into the issuance of fraudulent documents that may have facilitated national security risks.

The controversy began in November when six Afghan nationals were detained at Delhi Airport while attempting to travel with Indian passports. Upon scrutiny, it was discovered that their birth certificates — and those of 15 others, including their relatives — had been issued by the Malbazar Municipality in Jalpaiguri district.

The false certificates had enabled the individuals to obtain Indian passports, raising serious concerns regarding document integrity and national security. The CBI had issued a letter to the Malbazar Municipality and Prasanjit Dutta on November 8, seeking clarification on the issuance of these documents. Despite the municipality’s initial claim of not receiving the letter, the CBI followed up with a second notice on December 5. After the municipality requested Dutta to submit the relevant documents, he failed to respond.

As a result, the municipality was compelled to file a police complaint. Malbazar Municipality Chairman Swapan Saha confirmed that all available documents had been submitted to the CBI. “If the CBI requires further information, we will provide it. However, the employee responsible for issuing the certificates did not respond to our communication,” Saha said.

Malbazar Police Station’s in-charge, Sameer Tamang, stated: “A formal complaint has been lodged by the Malbazar Municipality and we are actively searching for Prasanjit Dutta, who is currently absconding.”