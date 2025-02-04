Malbazar: Bulldozer driver held for harassing wild tusker

Jalpaiguri: The Forest department has arrested bulldozer driver Aman Ekka and seized an earthmover, with which he allegedly chased a wild elephant in Malbazar.

The arrest was made based on complaints from environmentalists. The driver, a resident of the forested area surrounding Targhera, faces charges under the Wildlife Protection Act. The Forest department has also launched a case against some villagers for harassing the wildlife.

Meanwhile, Ekka was produced at a Jalpaiguri court on Monday and sent to 14 days of judicial custody. The incident occurred on Saturday when a wild elephant emerged from the Apalchand forest area and wandered into West Damdim and East Damdim in the Malbazar subdivision. Local residents reportedly began harassing the elephant, leading the animal to charge at a watchtower, alarming tourists present at the site. The situation escalated when an earthmover was used to chase the elephant, causing the animal to retaliate and sustain injuries.As videos of the incident circulated on social media, environmental organisations took immediate action. Swarup Mitra and Tania Haque from the Environmentalist Foundation visited the Forest department Ranger in Malbazar on Sunday to express their concerns. They demanded an investigation into the use of the unauthorised earthmover, which was not provided by the Forest department. A formal complaint detailing the incident was lodged with both the Wildlife Division and Malbazar Police Station. Baikunthapur Forest Division’s Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) M. Raja stated that the driver of the earthmover has been apprehended for violating the Wildlife Protection Act. Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda emphasised the government’s commitment to wildlife protection, saying: “Strong action has been taken by the Forest department. An FIR has been filed against the driver. I urge local representatives to be more proactive in preventing such incidents.”

The department has formed a three-member medical team to assess and treat the injured elephant. The elephant is currently under observation, allowed to move freely within a designated area under the supervision of forest officials and protective barricades.

On Tuesday morning, the medical team—comprising two wildlife veterinarians from Bengal Safari and Gorumara National Park, along with a veterinary doctor from Nagrakata—will conduct a thorough examination of the elephant’s condition.

To strategise the treatment process, an emergency meeting was held on Monday, attended by Jalpaiguri Forest Division DFO Vikas V, Baikunthapur Forest Division DFO M Raja, and Gorumara Wildlife Division DFO Dwija Pratim Sen.

DFO Dwija Pratim Sen stated: “If the medical team determines that the elephant can be treated in the forest, we will proceed accordingly. However, if the injury is found to be severe, the task force will immediately tranquillize the elephant and begin intensive treatment.”