Malbazar: Audit team launches probe into ‘irregularities’ in high-mast light installation

Jalpaiguri: A four-member audit team of the state Urban Development department has launched an investigation into alleged irregularities in the installation of high-mast lights in Malbazar Municipality.

The team arrived at the municipal office around 11 a.m. on Monday. Municipal Chairman Utpal Bhaduri and Executive Officer Chandrasekhar Das met with the team to initiate the probe.

The scrutiny centres around a project carried out during the financial year 2017–18, in which high-mast lights were installed at various locations across the town as part of a beautification initiative. The project, valued at approximately Rs 50.75 lakh, was undertaken by Siliguri-based contractor Shiv Ratan Agrawal. According to reports, after the completion of the work, Agrawal did not receive his full payment and was compelled to approach the court. While a significant portion of the dues was settled following a judicial directive, an outstanding amount of Rs 5.75 lakh remains unpaid. Agrawal has since filed a separate legal case to recover the remaining sum. On June 12, a formal agreement was signed between Agrawal and the municipality, promising clearance of dues. However, Agrawal alleges that the payment has still not been made.

Municipal sources have indicated possible irregularities in the project’s execution, ranging from the tendering process to fund disbursement. In light of these concerns, the Urban Development department dispatched the audit team for an in-depth investigation.

The team is expected to remain in Malbazar for the next 20 working days — excluding Sundays and public holidays — to conduct a detailed audit. Officials from both the municipality and the audit team declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.