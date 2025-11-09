Malaria, dengue surge in Alipurduar after October floods

Alipurduar: A month after the October 5 disaster, parts of Alipurduar district remain waterlogged, with rain from a recent cyclonic system leaving paddy fields submerged under ankle-deep water. That stagnant water has now turned into a breeding ground for Anopheles mosquitoes—carriers of malaria—and Aedes mosquitoes, which spread dengue.

As a result, vector-borne diseases are spreading rapidly across the district. According to data from the Health department, as of November 8, Alipurduar has recorded 370 cases of malaria and 250 cases of dengue. Health officials are particularly concerned about two villages in the Madarihat block—Totopara and Ballalguri—which have emerged as malaria hotspots. Of the total malaria cases, 65 have been reported from Totopara and 50 from Ballalguri.

Totopara, located along the Bhutan border, has drawn special attention after health authorities received reports suggesting that the outbreak may have originated from a nearby Bhutanese village.

To contain the spread, the Health department has intensified awareness drives and distributed medicated mosquito nets to residents in the affected areas. Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health (DCMOH) Dr Supriyo Chowdhury said: “It rained until the end of October, leaving several paddy fields still waterlogged. Larvae of Anopheles mosquitoes—the carriers of malaria—are being found there. That’s why malaria is spreading across the district. Awareness campaigns have been carried out and medicated mosquito nets are being distributed in affected villages.”

The persistent stagnant water has led to a sharp rise in mosquito populations, causing a steady increase in both malaria and dengue cases across the district. However, the Health department has urged residents not to panic. Officials said that although the number of cases has risen, patients can recover fully with timely medical attention.