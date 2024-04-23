‘Make students aware of hazards of single-use plastic’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board on Monday appealed to the teachers to take up the responsibility of making students aware of the hazards of single-use plastic to curb its use across the state.



Speaking at a programme to commemorate the occasion of World Earth Day, chairman of WBPCB Kalyan Rudra said that he believes that the state administration that includes the PCB, police, urban local bodies cannot alone curb the use of single-use plastic.

“The movement against plastic ban should be given the form of a social movement only if the student community can be encouraged and for this the teachers will have to play the lead role,” Rudra said.

Teachers and students from a number of schools attended the programme held at Paribesh Bhavan. Rudra cited the instance of CA Market in Salt Lake where plastic bag ban has been a reality, thanks to the installation of two cloth bag vending machines with Rajesh Chirimar, local councillor under Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, taking the lead role.