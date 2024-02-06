Make requisition to CBI by Feb 6 to inspect OMR sheet: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed that candidates who wish to inspect the OMR sheets will have to make requisition to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by 4:30 pm on February 6.



The School Service Commission (SSC) submitted a sealed envelope containing hard copies of the candidates in the panel and waiting list showing the OMR marks, four compact discs with regard to four categories of candidates showing the OMR server marks of all candidates.

Senior advocate Kalyan Bandyopadhyay appeared for some of the successful candidates, submitted that persons who required inspection of the OMR sheets may send such requisition to the advocate on record for the CBI for inspection of the OMR sheets. “Such suggestion being reasonable

is accepted.

Such requisition be made by 4:30 pm on February 6, 2024. CBI receiving requisitions within such period will provide inspection of the

documents sought for,” the Court directed.

Earlier the Bench had directed CBI to produce all documents including OMR sheets recovered from Ghaziabad in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment case. On Monday, the original electronics device seized were brought to court and the CBI intends to submit it with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Kolkata for further processing.