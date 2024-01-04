‘Make people aware about various state govt schemes’

People belonging to the Backward Class community are being deprived of government services due to lack of information.

Khageshwar Roy, the chairman of the Assembly Standing Committee on Backward Class Welfare and MLA of Rajganj Assembly, emphasised the need for increased publicity of government schemes for this category. Roy suggested that officials should move beyond their offices, reaching out from Panchayats to Zilla Parishad and public representatives should effectively communicate the benefits of these projects.

Speaking after the committee meeting on Wednesday at the Circuit House of Jalpaiguri, Roy stated: “The state government offers various schemes for the backward class but many individuals lack certificates, preventing them from accessing government benefits. The meeting discussed resolving such issues promptly. While there is a Hindi college in Banarhat, Jalpaiguri district, Roy stressed the need for more colleges and a full-fledged university. Plans for a Hindi college in the Malbazar Block are also in consideration.

Ten members of the Assembly Standing Committee on Backward Class Welfare department attended the meeting.