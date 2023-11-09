Make Kali Puja incident-free, be extra cautious, urges CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while inaugurating several Kali Puja pandals in the city appealed to the people to burst green crackers and also urged them to be extra cautious to avoid any untoward incidents and make this Diwali incident-free similar to Durga Puja.

The Chief Minister also directed all the ministers to be alert during the festival of lights.

After inaugurating the Bhawanipore Venus Kali Puja pandal on Wednesday evening Banerjee said: “Use green crackers instead of harmful firecrackers. Also, be alert and burst them carefully. We have to ensure that one’s happiness does not bring unhappiness to others. Sometimes a chucho baji (a firecracker that travels in the air) drops in a particular place and sets the place on fire. It is very dangerous. It has to be ensured that Kali Puja and Diwali is carried out without any incident just like Durga Puja,” Banerjee said.

She also mentioned that the state government has been setting up clusters to promote green crackers. Banerjee urged businessmen to be more responsible as they have an important role to play.

“Our government has chalked out a policy for setting up clusters for green crackers which being less harmful do not cause life risks like the other crackers. It is not that one can do the business without caring about the others. We all have to ensure that no harm comes to any people,” Banerjee said after inaugurating the Janbazar Sammilita Kali Puja. She said that

the Janbazar Sammilita Kali Puja committee has been carrying out an old legacy. Ten Gods are worshipped here which is their tradition, she remarked.

Banerjee wished people “Happy Kali Puja”. She urged the Puja organisers to work in coordination with the police administration. She once again lauded the police administration for maintaining traffic management exceptionally well during Durga Puja.

While inaugurating the Shakespeare Sarani Sarbojanin Shyama Puja pandal she said: “All the communities, people from all the regions coexist happily in Bengal. Park Street has already been decked up with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) installing lights. It will also be illuminated during Christmas like every year. It will also be decorated when the city will host the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) on November 21 and 22. Representatives from 44 to 50 countries will come here in the state.

She once again urged people not to quarrel with anybody in the festive season with Kali Puja, Chhath Puja and Jagadhhatri Puja around the corner. She chanted hymns to invoke Goddess Kali.