MAKAUT Applied Psychology department Head resigns

Kolkata: The head of the department of Applied Psychology at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), Payal Banerjee, has tendered her resignation following a viral video that showed her performing Hindu marriage rituals with a first-year student on the university’s Haringhata campus.

Partha Pratim Lahiri, the university’s registrar, confirmed that Banerjee submitted her resignation via email on February 1. “The resignation letter has been forwarded to the vice-chancellor (V-C) for consideration,” Lahiri stated. However, officiating V-C Tapas Chakraborty clarified that the resignation would not be accepted at this stage due to the ongoing investigation into the matter. Chakraborty emphasised the necessity of completing the inquiry, saying: “She cannot escape responsibility for her actions. While she has expressed her intention to resign, the inquiry process is not yet complete.

The inquiry committee will question her and others involved. Once the investigation is concluded, the findings will be submitted to the disciplinary committee for further action.” He further clarified that until the investigation is finished, her resignation will not be accepted.

The controversy began when a video surfaced showing Banerjee, dressed in wedding attire, performing traditional marriage rituals with the

student, including the exchange of garlands, ‘Subha Drishti’ (first exchange of glances), and the student applying sindoor (vermilion) to her forehead.

Banerjee claimed these activities were part of a psychodrama exercise related to the curriculum.

However, a preliminary fact-finding report concluded that the rituals were not part of any educational activity, but rather a full mock marriage, including other customs like ‘Gaye Holud’ and ‘Aiburo Bhaat’.