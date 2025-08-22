Majwa village near Kurseong lit up with solar street lights

DARJEELING: Majwa, a remote Himalayan hamlet in the Kurseong sub division has been illuminated with 35 solar-powered street lights, marking the first step in a rural development initiative by the Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage (KSCH).

The project, funded by London-based NRK Trust, was inaugurated by Kurseong sub divisional magistrate V. Teja Deepak (IAS) and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Sabhasad Shyam Sherpa. “Installing solar-powered street lights in such difficult terrain shows dedication to sustainable progress. It’s not just infrastructure; it’s a beacon of hope,” said Deepak.

Home to 250 families, Majwa still lacks full electricity access. The new lights are expected to improve safety in the evenings, with villager’s previously facing risks from steep terrain and wild animals. “This is just the beginning. We are exploring ways to extend solar lighting to more parts of Majwa,” said Sherpa. KSCH president Arpita Mukherjee added: “Our aim is to integrate green technology, revive indigenous culture, and empower residents—especially women

and children.”

With 282 more lights planned, KSCH’s next phase will focus on renovating the village school and community centre, creating opportunities for education and community life.