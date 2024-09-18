Major upgrades in Alipurduar: Road repairs now underway

ALIPURDUAR: The Alipurduar Municipality has launched several projects ahead of the upcoming Puja celebrations, focusing on improving infrastructure and lighting in the town. Sixteen high-mast tower lights are set to be installed across the municipality, while roads near major Puja pandals will undergo much-needed renovations.

According to sources, a budget of approximately Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated for the beautification of the town. This initiative will cover all 20 wards of the municipality, with 16 high-mast tower lights and 2,100 new LED lights planned for installation.

This year, Alipurduar district will host 636 pujas, with a concentration of large-scale festivities in Alipurduar town and its surrounding areas. The municipality has prioritised the repair of roads leading to major pandals, ensuring a smooth experience for residents and visitors alike within the municipality area. Roads in need of renovation have already been identified, and work is expected to commence shortly. “We aim to complete all the work by the end of September,” said Municipal Chairman Prasenjit Kar. “During the festive season, we hope residents won’t face any lighting issues in the municipality area. Roads leading to major pandals will be repaired before the Puja, and our teams have already identified which roads need attention.”

In addition to lighting and roadworks, the municipality has ramped up its solid waste management efforts. For the past two months, the solid waste management centre has been fully operational, and garbage collection has increased to twice a day across all wards. “We’re approaching a garbage-free town before Puja,” chairman Kar added. “The town’s residents will see the difference themselves.”

He also noted that the municipality will ensure all 10 immersion ghats are upgraded along with the road renovations to accommodate the upcoming festivities.