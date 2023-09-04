Major road renovation underway in Alipurduar ahead of Puja

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar Municipality is undertaking the repair of major roads within its jurisdiction ahead of the Puja. A budget of approximately Rs 2 crore has been allocated by the state Municipal and Urban Development department for this endeavor.



The municipal authorities commenced the work in Alipurduar city from Sunday.

According to municipal sources, tenders for road construction, culverts, and drainage projects totalling around Rs 1 crore have already been awarded. In addition to repairing 15 paved roads in the city, the municipality is also addressing 10 culverts and drainage systems.

In the subsequent phase, the municipality has initiated the tendering process for road and drainage projects valued at around Rs 60 lakh. Furthermore, the municipality has planned to restore several pocket roads within the city at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh before Puja. Many roads in the city deteriorated due to heavy rains, resulting in numerous hazardous conditions and impassable routes.

Municipal Chairman Prasenjit Kar stated: “The road renovation work in our municipal area commenced on Sunday. We are dedicated to completing the refurbishment of deteriorated roads, totalling approximately Rs 2 crore, before the Puja to minimise inconvenience for the public.”