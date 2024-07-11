Major reshuffle in state Land & Land Reforms department; 456 officials moved

Kolkata: In a major reshuffle in the state Land and Land Reforms department, the state government on Wednesday issued orders for the transfer of 456 officials.



Among them 205 have been serving as Assistant Director belonging to West Bengal Land Reforms Service and 179 as Special Revenue Officer II.

In both cases, the transfer order should be made effective by July 12.

The state government has further ordered the transfer of 72 revenue officers by July 15. The transfer orders for the three categories of officers clearly state the respective posts at the district level to which they should be assigned after the transfer. On June 12, while chairing her first administrative meeting after the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advocated zero-tolerance against illegal occupying of government land and directed the administration to take immediate measures for freeing such land.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister’s office (CMO) in the recent past has received complaints related to illegal occupation of land and in some cases, allegations have surfaced that the character of land has also been altered.