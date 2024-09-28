Major organisational revamp likely in Trinamool, specially at dist level

Kolkata: A major revamp in the organisation within Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to happen especially at the district level as some of the party presidents and convenors may be changed, sources said.



The action plan is ready and the top party leaders have chalked out the strategy on how to carry out the overhauling.

Giving utmost priority to carrying out a ‘cleansing’ work within the organisation and also for evaluating the performance of local leaders in the districts, a survey has already been started. According to sources, the performances of the municipality chairmen are under scanner and some of them may be changed on the basis of the feedback received from the people at the ground level.

Many of the district presidents of the party may be removed.

Highly placed sources said that a team has gone to several districts and carried out an evaluation on the performance of public representatives including civic bodies chairmen based on the feedback received from the people. Several factors are being looked into whether the chairmen have local acceptance or if the people are getting the civic amenities properly and funds for several projects are properly utilised. Even the images of the public representatives will be under consideration.

Following the instruction of the party supremo Mamata Banerjee, the national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday held a meeting with the party state president Subrata Bakshi to discuss several issues.

The party supremo and national general secretary already had discussed the reshuffle and a list is being prepared. The ruling party is also keeping a tab on Howrah and Haldia municipalities which will go to polls. By-elections in six Assembly seats — Naihati, Haroa, Midnapore, Taldangra, Sitai and Madarihat — may happen soon.

The bypolls have been necessitated as the elected MLAs in these seats contested the Lok Sabha elections and won.

Abhishek is going to the US in the first week of October for his eye treatment. After his return, the party will work on the reshuffle in the block level which is likely to happen before the Assembly elections in 2026.

Abhishek, it was learnt, has also suggested his party supremo regarding the reshuffles. The performance of the party at the block level during the 2021 Assembly elections is being studied. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is expected to hold a meeting in Kalighat after Puja.

The political observers think TMC has already started ‘cleansing’ within the organisation as steps have been taken against several leaders who were allegedly involved in land-related irregularities.

Incidentally, TMC on Tuesday suspended Swapan Saha, chairman of the TMC-run Malbazar municipality in Jalpaiguri district, following a probe by the state urban development and municipal affairs (UDMA) department on financial irregularities. Trinamool recently expelled a party councillor from Barasat Municipality who was arrested by the CID recently.