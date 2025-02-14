Major fire guts several houses in Harirampur

BALURGHAT: A devastating fire broke out around 2pm in Mushun Paschim Para, Gokarna Gram Panchayat, Harirampur Block. Six houses were completely destroyed, though no casualties were reported.

Valuables, including a motorcycle, furniture, jewellery and documents, were reduced to ashes.

Locals, along with the police and fire brigade, managed to bring the blaze under control. However, delays in the fire brigade’s response sparked public outrage. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Several families have been left homeless by the incident.