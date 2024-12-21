Major fire guts 100 shanties near Science City, about 15 engines pressed into action

Kolkata: At least 100 shanties were gutted in a devastating fire that had broken out in a slum near Science City on Thursday afternoon.

About 15 fire tenders were pressed into action in phases. The fire was doused after almost four hours. No injury was reported.

The residents of the slum alleged that despite the Pragati Maidan Fire Station being merely 100 meters away two fire tenders arrived after almost half an hour. State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose went to the spot and took stock of the situation. He has dismissed the allegations of fire tenders reaching late.

“If we get any complaint, it will be investigated,” said Bose.

According to sources, around noon, the fire broke out at the slum locally known as ‘Majdoor Basti’ located on the bank of the canal near the Science City.

As the shanties were constructed using inflammable objects like polythene sheets and other such things, the fire started spreading to the shanties one by one. Also due to the wind and multiple LPG cylinders that had exploded, the fire spread quickly. Local people alleged that initially two fire tenders were pressed into action out of which one malfunctioned and the water pressure of the other one was not enough. While agitating on the issue of the fire brigade coming late, the occupants of the slum allegedly started pelting stones at the cops of Pragati Maidan police station.

Even the Disaster Management Group (DMG) team was prevented from reaching the spot. Later, Bose talked with the people and assured necessary assistance and help, following which firefighters and DMG personnel worked smoothly. However, the firefighters faced challenges while firefighting as the road near the gutted area was quite narrow the fire tenders having higher capacity of water storage could not reach the spot. Later fire tenders having lower capacity reached the spot while the continuous water supply was provided from the main road where the other fire tenders were kept.

Around 2 pm the fire was controlled. Later the cooling process was carried out for two more hours.