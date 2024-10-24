Major fire breaks out at Tiretti Bazar, none hurt

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at the Tiretti Bazar on Ezra Street near Lalbazar triggering panic among the local people on Wednesday night.

About 15 fire tenders were pressed into action in phases. Till last reports came in, the situation developed around 10 pm but the blaze is yet to be brought under control and no injury has been reported so far. However, fire brigade officials claimed that the chances of the spreading of fire are almost negligible.

According to sources, around 8 pm, a fire broke out at a wooden box manufacturing shop. Within a few moments, the flames started spreading to other shops.

Initially two fire tenders from the fire station behind the Kolkata Police headquarter arrived at the spot and started firefighting. After a while, 13 more fire tenders were sent to the spot in phases. State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose also reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

As it was a very congested area, firefighters faced trouble dousing the flames. As the godowns and shops were full of inflatable objects, the flames took a devastating shape. However, around 10 pm, fire brigade officials claimed that they successfully managed to tackle the situation and stop the flames from spreading.

The fire was brought under control about two more hours later. Meanwhile, the businessmen of Tiretti Bazar incurred a huge loss due to the incident as all of them had stored decorative lights and other objects to sell before the Kali Puja and Diwali.

However, the extent of damage and loss is feared to reach up to crores of rupees.