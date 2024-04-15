Major fire breaks out at eatery near Chinar Park, none injured

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at an eatery at the Atghara-Nawpara Crossing near Chinar Park on Sunday evening.



Four fire tenders controlled the blaze after almost two-and-a-half hours. No injuries were reported.

According to sources, around 7:30 pm, fire reportedly broke out at an eatery styled as New Town Dhana. Within moments the flames started spreading to adjacent temporary shops. A hotel behind the dhana was immediately evacuated to avoid any untoward incident. After a few moments, four fire tenders were pressed into action.

Traffic movement on the airport-bound flank on Biswa Bangla Sarani was temporarily suspended. Though no official statement was received, local people claimed that a few LPG cylinders had exploded. The blaze was controlled around 10:15 pm. Till last reports came in, the cooling process was being carried out.