Major fire breaks out at building in Belgachia

Tension spread at the Milk Colony in Belgachia after a major fire broke out in a building on Wednesday afternoon.

No reports of any injury were received. Initially six fire tenders were pressed into action but later six more were sent. The blaze was brought under control after almost three-and-a-half hours.

According to sources, on Wednesday around 3:45 pm, fire broke out at the godown located on the ground floor of the administrative building of the central dairy. Immediately police and fire brigade were informed. Though fire fighters reached the spot within a short span of time, the flames had started spreading owing to inflammable objects like plastic lying there. While dousing the flames, the walls of the building also developed cracks.

Meanwhile, state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. After almost two hours, the blaze was controlled but the flames were doused completely after one-and-half hours later. The cooling process was carried out for sometimes more. It is suspected that a short circuit had triggered the flames. However, the cause of fire can only be ascertained after a thorough investigation. Forensic experts may visit the spot soon to collect samples for examination in order to ascertain the cause of fire. The extent of damage is also yet to be ascertained.