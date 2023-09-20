Major fire breaks out at Asansol Durgapur Development Authority office

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at the office of Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) near Durgapur City Centre late on Monday night.



The fire was controlled after almost eight hours, following which cooling process was carried out for a few more hours. A huge number of documents kept on the second floor of the office building are feared destroyed in the fire. According to sources, the fire broke out on the second floor of the ADDA building. About five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Several fire tenders from Andal Airport were also sent to the spot.

District Magistrate of West Midnapore along with ADDA Chairman, Sub Divisional officer (SDO) and other senior officials rushed to the spot at night to take stock of the situation.

The entire second floor measuring about 12,000 square feet was gutted. Several documents along with computers and other machines were completely damaged. However, there were no reports of any injury.

The fire was brought under control on Tuesday at about 10:30 am. Though the cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, fire brigade officials suspect that the flames triggered due to a short circuit. The extent of damage is yet to

be ascertained.