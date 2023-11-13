Major fire breaks out at 3 places in Siliguri, none hurt

Siliguri: A massive fire broke out at three different places in Siliguri on the night of Kali Puja.



The fire broke out almost at the same time in a shop in Seth Srilal Market, S F Road and Mahakalpally of which, Seth Srilal Market suffered the most damage.

At around 9 pm, a fire that broke out in a garment shop in Seth Srilal Market soon spread to a nearby shop. Consequently, the fire spread to the third floor of the shop.

Three fire engines rushed to the spot but as the area was very congested, firefighters had to face a tough time while dousing the blaze. It took them around 2 hours to bring the flames under control but by that time, two shops were completely gutted in the flames.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees were damaged in the fire.

When the incident happened, all the shops were closed. After getting the news, other traders and Khakan Bhattacharya, president of Seth Srilal Market Traders Association rushed to

the spot.

“As it was the night of Kali Puja, everyone was around the market so quick action was taken. If the incident happened late at night, the situation would have been more dire.” Gautam Deb, Mayor and Ranjan Sarkar, deputy mayor went to the three affected places at night and assured all the help to the people.

“Three fire incidents took place on the same night. We assured all help to them. We are constantly in touch with the affected people,” said Gautam Deb.

In the second incident, fire broke out in a house in Mahakalpally area.

Two fire engines helped douse the blaze.

In the third incident, fire broke out on the fourth floor of a building on SF Road. No one was home at the time of the incident. Three fire engines helped control the blaze.

Primarily, the fire officials suspected that the fire of Seth Srilal Market broke out due to a short circuit, Mahakalpally’s fire due to candles and SF Road’s fire from firecrackers.

Although, actual causes are being investigated.