Major fire at Baghajatin Station leads to temporary suspension of trains

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at the Baghajatin Railway Station early Monday morning, causing panic among the commuters and leading to a temporary suspension of train services on the Sealdah South section.

At around 6 am on Monday, fire was spotted at a shop outside the Baghajatin Railway Station. Immediately, the senior Eastern Railway (ER) officials, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and fire brigade were informed.

Panic spread among the passengers as the platform was covered with thick black smoke. After a while, three fire tenders were pressed into action and the fire was controlled within 20 minutes. The flames were doused after almost 40 minutes.

Sources informed that the train services on the Sealdah South section were suspended for around 20 minutes as a precautionary measure. However, no major delay or cancellation of trains were reported. It was learnt that only one train which was scheduled to leave Sealdah was detained for about 10 minutes for safety reasons.

“There was no movement of trains on the Up line at that time. Only one Down train was halted for some time,” said an official. A preliminary inquiry suggests that the storage or use of inflammable materials in the gutted shop might have played a role in the incident. However, a formal inquiry has been initiated jointly by the ER and the local authorities.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Sealdah, Rajeev Saxena, said: “Safety of our passengers is our top priority. Using fire near railway tracks is not only illegal but also dangerous. It can damage railway property, disrupt operations, and endanger the lives of passengers and railway personnel. We urge everyone to be mindful of their actions and help us ensure a safe travel experience for all.”