Major drug haul in North Bengal dists

Jalpaiguri/ Cooch Behar/ Malda: The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wednesday witnessed several drug hauls in different districts of North Bengal.



In Jalpaiguri, a Scooty coming from Siliguri and going towards Berubari along Jalpaiguri Haldibari Road on Wednesday morning hit a minor and overturned in Konpakari Dangapara area. Locals rushed to rescue the injured child. Meanwhile, due to the accident, the front part of the scooter got smashed and a black plastic carry bag fell out. Rahman Ali, a member of the local Panchayat association, said that not only in the front part, marijuana was kept in packets in different parts of the Scooty and could have weighed 8 to 10kg.

Jalpaiguri Kotwali police station IC, Sanjay Dutta said that the scooter was seized. Meanwhile, the police of Bakshirhat PS in Cooch Behar district, recovered a large quantity of Yaba tablets and heroin. A 48-year-old man was arrested by the police in connection with this case.

In Malda, the police arrested 3 accused persons and recovered almost 400g of brown sugar from their possession on Wednesday morning.

The arrested are Abu Sayed alias Badsa (30 years,) Samiul Islam ( 45) and Jahangir Alam (35) years, all residents of Tokkitola under Baishnabnagar police station. The recovered contraband is worth almost Rs 40 lakh.