Major development projects launched in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: In a step toward infrastructural and rural development in South Dinajpur district, North Bengal Development department minister Udayan Guha inaugurated multiple projects on Wednesday, in the presence of state Consumers Affairs minister Biplab Mitra.

The inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies were held at two separate venues—Dior High School ground in Kumarganj Block and Harirampur Block Office premises.

At the Dior High School ground, Guha inaugurated the newly-constructed Kumarganj Block Administrative Building, constructed at a cost of Rs 3.91 crore and a solid waste management project funded by the 15th Finance Commission at Rs 23.90 lakh. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for 13 different schemes estimated at Rs 8.88 crore, including rural road construction, piped drinking water supply systems and irrigation infrastructure across Kumarganj, Banshihari, Tapan, Balurghat and Hili blocks.

Later in the day, at the Harirampur Block Office, the minister inaugurated newly-built roads and other civic infrastructure projects. Guha also laid the foundation stones of 18 major development initiatives worth around Rs 11.78 crore.

These include critical projects such as rural connectivity upgrades, minor irrigation channels, community halls and drinking water facilities across Kushmandi and Harirampur blocks. Speaking at the event, Udayan Guha stated: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s vision of grassroots development is being translated into action through these projects. We are committed to inclusive growth across every corner of North Bengal.”

Adding to this, Biplab Mitra said: “Development is no longer city-centric. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, even remote blocks like Kumarganj and Harirampur are witnessing progress in infrastructure, sanitation and public welfare.”

Local dignitaries, panchayat officials, block-level administrators and hundreds of residents attended the programme. The events highlighted the government’s focus on integrated rural development, especially in backward and border areas of the district.