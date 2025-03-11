Major cyber global fraud network uncovered, over Rs 80 crore defrauded

Siliguri: A major cyber fraud network was uncovered in Phansidewa that involved the creation and renting of bank accounts and SIM cards from people, with fraud worth more than Rs 80 crore. The network extended not only India but also to countries like Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Dubai. The breakthrough came when Phansidewa police arrested Mohammad Saidul, the main perpetrator behind the fraud.

This arrest follows months of investigation after two cyber fraudsters, Anil Gope and Mohammad Anwar, were initially apprehended in Chathat area of Phansidewa around nine months ago. Interrogations revealed Saidul’s key role in the scam running globally.

Saidul and his associate, Tapan Gope, had been on the run for months before being caught in an unrelated case about four days ago. Upon questioning, Saidul admitted to running a fraudulent business by creating bank accounts for common people and renting them out to carry out illegal transactions.He told the police that he has created more than 1,000 accounts across India. However, police suspect that the number is higher. These accounts were being monitored from countries like Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Dubai, along with different places in India. A Special Investigating Team (SIT) with Abhishek Roy, Additional Superintendent of Police (Kurseong), Neha Jain, SDPO (Naxalbari) along with three sub-inspectors has been created for further investigation.

In a press conference, Praveen Prakash, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Darjeeling said: “The racket defrauded over Rs 80 crore from various victims across approximately 200-300 bank accounts that we have traced so far. The amount will increase in the coming days after assessing other bank accounts. This racket has international involvement.”

Police seized 414 ATM cards, 235 cheque books, 148 passbooks, QR codes, PAN cards and other documents linked to bank accounts from Saidul’s residence. Furthermore, authorities have identified 340 complaints lodged with the National Cyber Crime Portal across India, where these rented accounts were used for fraudulent transactions.

The fraud has impacted numerous victims across the country, including a woman from Kolkata who lost nearly Rs 13 lakh after downloading an app to secure a loan. Two others from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also fell prey to similar schemes, with one losing as much as Rs 42 lakh.

Saidul had a mobile shop in Chathat area, using which he manipulated people into creating bank accounts, and with their documents, he generated SIM cards in their names. Saidul was presented before the Siliguri Court again on Tuesday.