‘Major blow’: Hasimara Civilian Airport plan stalls after airline pulls out

Alipurduar: Hopes for civilian air connectivity from Hasimara Air Force Station in Alipurduar suffered a major blow after the airline awarded the route shut down operations. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol confirmed the project’s cancellation during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha.

On August 4, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik had questioned the Union Civil Aviation minister whether the Centre had any plans to launch civilian air services north of Hasimara Air Force Station, and if so, when the public could expect the facility to be operational. Responding to the query, minister Mohol said: “Hasimara Airport, owned by the Indian Air Force, was identified under the RCS-UDAN regional connectivity scheme. Under UDAN 4.1, the Hasimara-Kolkata route was awarded to Trujet using ATR-72 aircraft, but the airline later ceased operations. For developing a civil enclave at Hasimara, 38 acres of land has been requested from the Bengal government. As per the scheme, providing encumbrance-free land is the state government’s responsibility. Timelines depend on land acquisition, clearances and removal of obstacles.”

However, MP Baraik countered the claim, asserting that the Bengal government had already fulfilled its commitment. “Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced in Hasimara that the state would provide the required land. The 38 acres have already been handed over. Yet there is no progress—this is another example of how North Bengal is being deprived by the

Centre,” he said. Alipurduar BJP MP Manoj Tigga offered a sharply different account, alleging that the state had only issued a No Objection Certificate, not formally transferred the land. “An NOC is not the same as handing over land. The Centre is ready to build the airport; work will start once the state completes the transfer,” Tigga maintained.

Caught between political crossfire, Alipurduar residents remain in doubt. Many have urged all elected representatives—across party lines—to jointly push for the long-promised air connectivity.